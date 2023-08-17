Naira Marley Visits NDLEA Chairman, Preaches Against Drug Abuse

Popular Afrobeats artiste, Naira Marley, has urged his fans popularly called Marlians and Nigerian youth to shun drugs and substance abuse as it is not good for their wellbeing.

The Issa Goal crooner gave the advice during a visit to the Abuja headquarters of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday.

The singer was in the NDLEA headquarters where he met with the Chief Executive Officer, Buba Marwa, to declare support for the campaign against drug abuse.

“I will like to urge my fans the Marlians and all the Nigerian youths to stop doing drugs because it is not good for your wellbeing. Let us stop substance abuse in any form,” Naira Marley said in a video tweet by the agency.

“I have keyed into this campaign to support the NDLEA to stop drugs in the streets. Please, join us. It is really not good; it makes you go back into crime; it does a lot of things to you.”

Naira Marley hit the spotlight following a fraud case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Last year, the singer faced an 11-count charge bothering on card fraud.