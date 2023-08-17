Navy Impounds Vessel With Illegally Refined Diesel In Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Navy has impounded a 350,000 litre-capacity vessel carrying what is suspected to be illegally refined diesel.

Operatives of the Nigerian Navy Ship Pathfinder who are part of the maritime component of Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) impounded the Motor Vessel Cecilia carrying suspected to be illegally cooked diesel.

According to the Commander of the Maritime Component of Operation Delta Safe, Commodore Adedokun Siyanbade, the operation which happened at Meco jetty in the Trans-Woji area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was as a result of intelligence and surveillance.

Commodore Siyanbade explained that the vessel which has a carrying capacity of 350,000 litres acts as a storage tank for the product.

Speaking further, he promised that all involved in the operation will be arrested and brought to book.

Operation Delta Safe is a Joint Task Force Operation to secure the oil infrastructure in the Niger Delta.