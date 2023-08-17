Northern Forum Berates Senate, Wants Kaduna Ministerial Slot Reserved For El-Rufai

A group, Like Minds Forum of Nigeria has criticised the Senate for withholding the confirmation of the former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, as a minister, describing it as procedurally wrong and politically defective.

The Forum including some political appointees who served in the El-Rufai administration, observed that the process of El-Rufai’s confirmation as minister after being nominated by President Bola Tinubu has taken the shape of a conspiracy against the former governor.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna on Thursday, the convener of the Like Minds Forum of Nigeria and a former Commissioner for Education in the state, Professor Shehu Muhammad, wonders why security agencies have not arrested or charged El-Rufai to court based on the so-called petitions against him or the Senate being able to make the petitions public if indeed there is nothing fishy about the entire process.

READ ALSO: Uzodimma, Okorocha Visit Aso Villa

Describing the treatment meted out against El-Rufai as a desperation of certain interests seeking vengeance against El-Rufai, the Forum commended the three senators from Kaduna State, for their testimonies and unanimous support for El-Rufai to be confirmed as a minister.

The group, however, called on the Senate to immediately clear and confirm El-Rufai as it did to other ministerial nominees in order to douse the rising tension and confusion in the North and other parts of the country.