Obaseki Trains With Bendel Insurance Ahead ASO Chiefs’ Clash

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Thursday evening, joined Bendel Insurance training session at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City, ahead of Saturday’s CAF Confederation Cup clash with ASO Chief of Algeria.

The governor, who was at the club’s training ground with his entourage, encouraged the players to play their part by winning the match convincingly as the government will do its part by providing an enabling environment.

Obaseki also assured the team that the government has made provisions to ensure that they fly to all their match destinations across the continent during the tournament.

“I want to encourage you. To tell you that this is just the beginning; we have made arrangements for all the matches you will play across the continent this year, and we have made provisions to fly you to all those destinations.

“So, we must go and play this tournament and win this cup. But for Saturday, we trust you guys. God will make it possible for us. Just be in good spirits, you know what to do, rest properly, and don’t worry. Make sure you do your bit because we the government will do our bit,” Obaseki told the team.

The Benin Arsenal returned to continental football courtesy of their 1-0 victory over Enugu Rangers in the 2023 Federations Cup final at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Insurance alongside Rivers United are Nigeria’s representatives in this season’s CAF Confederation Cup.