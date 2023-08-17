PHOTOS: Emefiele Appears In Abuja Court

Suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, appeared before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

Emefiele was supposed to be arraigned over N6.9 billion alleged procurement fraud but the arraignment was stalled due to the absence of the second defendant who are said to be indisposed.

Although Emefiele (the first defendant) was present in court, the second defendant, a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, was not in court.

Following an application for adjournment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter to August 23, 2023.

