SEMA Distributes Relief Items To Over 600 Flood Victims In Katsina

At least 611 flood victims in Katsina State have benefited from relief materials distributed by the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

The items distributed, comprising bundles of roofing sheets alongside assorted bags of cement, were meant for beneficiaries drawn from seven (7) local government areas of Katsina, Daura, Dandume, Batagarawa, Mani, Charanchi, and Musawa.

This is the second time relief items of this nature are being distributed by the agency since the inception of Governor Dikko Radda’s government.

The Executive Secretary of the agency, Binta Dangani, while distributing the items on Thursday at SEMA’s premises located at the Katsina Old Government House, disclosed that the state government has so far spent over N50m in the flood-related intervention and medical aspect.

She, therefore, appealed to the beneficiaries to utilize the items, urging them to support the state government to deliver on its campaign promises.

In his remarks, while flagging off the distribution exercise, Governor Radda, represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff in the Governor’s Office, Barrister Mukhtar Saulawa, sympathized with the victims of the flood incident.

He, however, cautioned them to desist from dumping refuse along waterways.