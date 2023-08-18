Lokpobiri Visits Tinubu, Vows To Hit Ground Running As Minister

Minister of State for Petroleum-designate Heineken Lokpobiri on Friday visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Lokpobiri, who was recently deployed to the petroleum ministry, was visiting the Nigerian leader for the first time since the development.

The duo reviewed Tinubu’s vision and initiatives for a more productive petroleum sector.

After the meeting, he expressed happiness over what he described as “proactive thinking” on Tinubu’s part for his initiatives to develop the nation’s economic backbone with the view to strengthen the economy.

He promised to offer the best of service, in support of President Tinubu’s developmental initiatives in the sector, vowing to hit the ground running.

Nyesom Wike, who is the FCT Minister-designate, was also on the ground for the meeting.