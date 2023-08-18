Falana Accuses NIMASA Of Purchasing UK Properties, Agency Denies Claim

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana has accused the Nigerian Maritime and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of purchasing three properties in the UK.

Falana made the claim during his appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday.

“NIMASA has just brought three properties in England under this regime. For what?” Falana asked.

“Just to take out dollars. Please, let us run this country in the interest of our people. We are not a poor country, but the government is managed in such a way that poverty is in ascendency”.

But hours later, NIMASA’s spokesman Osagie Edward faulted the comment, describing it as false.

READ ALSO: Falana Criticises ‘Illegal’ Floating Of Naira, Takes CBN To Court

“We wish to state that there is no truth in the allegations, as NIMASA did not acquire any property in England, as claimed by Femi Falana,” Osagie said in a statement.

“Furthermore, the Agency has not acquired any property in any foreign country in over 30 years.

“While we respect the views of the learned silk on public matters, NIMASA demands that he takes responsibility and retract this false claim.

“We also use this medium to caution that he and other members of the public should verify their facts before going public with any information. The public is hereby advised to disregard the statement by Femi Falana SAN.”