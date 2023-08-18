SSA Controversy: Offices On Govt House Pool, Oranmiyan Created Under APC – Adeleke

The Governor of Osun State, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has responded to the controversy sparked by the appointment of Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) on Government House Pool and Oranmiyan new town, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) originated the offices.

This comes after the wide circulation of an August 9, 2023 memo in which the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye, notified Oyetunji Rasaki Abefe of his appointment as the SSA to the Governor on Government House Pool.

“Government House Pool is a term referring to the transport unit of Government House,” said a statement by the spokesperson for the governor, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday.

“The section deals with drivers and vehicles within the Government House. The office, a creation of the previous governments of the All Progressive Congress(APC) has been in existence for the past twelve or so years.”

