Buhari Mourns ‘Brave’ Soldiers Killed In Niger State

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed his anguish over the death of several soldiers killed in an ambush and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State.

“I am saddened by the helicopter accident, following the tragic ambush in which we have lost our brave army personnel,” Buhari said on Saturday in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest.”

He also expressed his “heartfelt condolences” to President Bola Tinubu, the Armed Forces of the Federation and the families of the deceased.

“With the soldier-discipline in our troops, it is a matter of time before they overcome,” the former president added.

STATEMENT EX-PRESIDENT BUHARI MOURNS DEATH OF SOLDIERS IN NIGER STATE Former President @MBuhari has expressed his anguish over the death of several soldiers who were killed in an ambush, and a subsequent helicopter crash in Niger State. “I am saddened by the helicopter… Advertisement — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 19, 2023

Two Incidents

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) on Thursday confirmed the death of 36 officers in the ambush of troops in Niger State and an evacuation helicopter that crashed last Monday.

Insurgents had ambushed troops in the Zungeru area of the state and some gallant troops of the Nigerian Army paid the supreme price.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Communities At Loggerheads Over Federal College Of Education Siting

Also, a Nigerian Air Force MI-171 Helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday in the Shiroro Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

According to the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba, while an investigation is still underway to determine the cause, citizens should be wary of propaganda by terrorists and remain patriotic.