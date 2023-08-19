Makinde Declares Monday As Public Holiday For Isese Day

Governor Seyi Makinde has declared Monday as a public holiday in Oyo State to celebrate the 2023 Isese Day.

“Makinde approves August 20 as Isese Day, declares Monday a public holiday

The Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has approved that August 20 of every year as Isese Day in the state,” the governor’s Chief Press Secretary Sulaimon Olanrewaju said in a statement.

“To this end, the governor has declared Monday, August 21, 2023, as the maiden public holiday to commemorate the day.”

The statement quoted a circular from the Secretary to the Oyo State Government Professor Olanike Adeyemo instructing traditional worshippers in the state to use the period to pray for the peace, unity, and stability of the state in particular and the country in general.

It noted that Makinde’s approval of the Isese Day is an indication of the “governor’s commitment to inclusivity and respect for all religious practices in the state”.

The development follows a similar one from the Lagos State Government which had already declared Monday as a public holiday to mark this year’s Isese Day.

Osun and Ogun state have also declared a work-free day for the festivities.