NBA Probes Sexual Harassment Allegations Against UNICAL Dean Of Law

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) says it has resolved to investigate the allegations of sexual assault against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law, University of Calabar, Prof. Cyril Ndifon.

The NBA National Publicity Secretary, Akorede Habeeb Lawal, in a statement on Saturday, said the decision was reached by its National Executive Committee (NEC) at a recent monthly meeting.

Lawal noted that the NBA NEC set up an ad hoc committee comprising the 1st Vice President of the NBA, Mrs Linda Rose Bala; the Assistant General Secretary of the NBA, Mr Daniel Kip; the Chairperson of the NBA Women’s Forum; and the Chairman of the NBA Calabar Branch, to investigate the allegations against the professor.

The NBA’s decision comes after the Ndifon’s reported suspension by the management of the University of Calabar on Thursday over the disturbing allegations as seen in a recent viral video showing female students protesting.

See the full statement below: