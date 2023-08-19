PDP NWC Charges Gov Election Campaign Council To Deliver Imo

The Peoples Democratic Party campaign council for the forthcoming governorship election in Imo State has asked its members to take all necessary steps to ensure that the party wins the November 11 vote.

The Chairman of the campaign council, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, who spoke on Saturday at the council’s inaugural meeting at the party’s headquarters in Abuja, emphasised the need for members to redouble their efforts.

He also reminded them of their target to defeat an incumbent governor.

The meeting is to brainstorm on the best campaign strategise the PDP should adopt as campaigns kick off next week

The PDP is an opposition party in Imo State, and like other opposition parties, the party is hoping to wrest political power from the incumbent Governor Hope Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, the state PDP chairman, Charles Ugwu, appealed to the leadership of the party to reconcile all aggrieved members in the state

The governorship candidate, Senator Sam Anyanwu, while buttressing the choice of the Zamfara governor to lead the campaign council, underscored the significance of the PDP winning the forthcoming election.

Besides Imo, two other states — Kogi and Bayelsa — will head for the polls on November 11 to elect governors for a four-year term.

These elections will be the first major off-season elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after the 2023 general elections in March this year.