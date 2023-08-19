Tribunal Reserves Judgement In Suit Challenging Ebonyi Gov Nwifuru’s Victory

The Ebonyi State Governorship Election Tribunal sitting in Abuja has reserved judgement in the petition filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Odii, and that of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Benard Odoh, after all the parties adopted their written addresses.

The candidates of the PDP and APGA are challenging the declaration of the APC candidate, Mr Francis Nwifuru, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The petitioners are asking the tribunal to nullify the election of the APC candidate on the grounds that the governor was not a bonafide member of the APC at the time of the election.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Communities At Loggerheads Over Federal College Of Education Siting

They allege that the governor was not properly sponsored by his party, arguing that he was still a member of the PDP at the time of the election.

However, counsel to the APC candidate, Arthur Okafor, argued that his client was properly nominated by the APC and legitimately won the election.