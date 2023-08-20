Gov Sani Approves 15% Of Kaduna Annual Budget To Health Sector

Governor Uba Sani has announced that 15 per cent of Kaduna State’s annual budget will be allocated to the provision of healthcare services to the people of the state.

He also announced plans to rehabilitate 200 primary health centres across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state as part of the government’s determination to enhance access to affordable and efficient healthcare services at the rural and urban areas.

Governor Sani made the disclosure when he hosted officials of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and other key stakeholders in the health sector at the Government House, Kaduna.

The governor explained that the upgrading of the primary health centres in addition to the existing ones is to increase accessibility, decrease travel time to health facilities as well as reduce overcrowding in densely populated centres.

Kaduna, a state with a population of about ten million people and with 1,064 primary health care facilities appears to be groaning under weak management capacity in the state’s healthcare system.

The visit of the delegation from the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, World Health Organization and UNICEF to Governor Sani focussed on issues relating to primary health care services with particular emphasis on ensuring universal health coverage and routine immunisation for children and women.

While disclosing some of the measures put in place by his administration to strengthen health care delivery and checkmate disease outbreaks in Kaduna State, Governor Sani is optimistic that the state will achieve universal health coverage through massive enrolment of more residents into the state Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.