Tinubu Redeploys Oyetola, Tunji-Ojo, Renames Environment Ministry

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday redeployed ex-Governor of Osun State and minister-designate, Adegboyega Oyetola, from the Ministry of Transportation to the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The President also redeployed another minister-designate, Abubakar Momoh, from the Federal Ministry of Youth to the Federal Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth is to be re-assigned to a Minister-Designate soon,” said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Sunday.

The changes take immediate effect, said the presidential spokesman.

According to Ngelale, Tinubu also redeployed a minister-designate, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, to the Ministry of Interior while Sa’idu Alkali was redeployed as the Minister of Transportation.

The statement added, “Furthermore, both Ministers of State in the Oil & Gas sector are now domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources with the following designations:

“(i) Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri is the Hon. Minister of State (Oil), Petroleum Resources

“(ii) Hon. Ekperipe Ekpo is the Hon. Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources

“The President approves the renaming of the Federal Ministry of Environment and Ecological Management as the Federal Ministry of Environment,”

The President had last week assigned portfolios for the 45 ministers-designate and reserved the Minister of Environment and Ecological Management for Kaduna State.