Army Begins Investigation Into Alleged Killing Of Lagos Driver

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army is investigating the alleged killing of one Mr. Lawal, who was said to have been killed by some persons in military uniform on 17 August 2023.

According to a statement by the Acting Deputy Director of Army Public Relations of the 81 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Olabisi Olalekan Ayeni, the allegation is still scanty but “81 Division Nigerian Army considers it appropriate to bring the occurrence to public notice and the steps taken to identify the alleged persons in military uniform, believed to be soldiers and bring them to justice if truly they are serving soldiers”.

He said that the Division is carrying out the investigation in conjunction with the Nigerian Police Lagos State Command to unravel the identity of the alleged suspects and the circumstances surrounding the alleged unfortunate incident.

He added that at the end of the probe, if the suspects are identified as serving soldiers, they will be made to face the full wrath of both military and civil laws.

“While the matter is under investigation, Headquarters 81 Division requests the family of the deceased to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the investigation as whoever is found wanting will be made to face disciplinary action. The Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for troops’ misconduct or involvement of its personnel in any form of criminality, hence, will not allow this allegation to go unraveled,” the statement added.

The General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Maj Gen MT Usman, commiserated with the family of the victim while promising that justice would be served accordingly.

He assured the family of the deceased that whosoever killed their loved one will not be allowed to go unpunished.

