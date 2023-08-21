Kaduna To Recruit 7,000 Youths In Fight Against Insecurity, Says Gov. Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says his government plans to recruit 7,000 youths to support security agencies in the fight against insecurity.

Kaduna, in Nigeria’s north-West region, is battling banditry, kidnapping, and a host of other security challenges.

But as part of efforts to stem the tide, Governor Sani, who is about three months in office, says his government would engage youths in combating criminality.

The governor, who said he has been an advocate of state police even as a lawmaker in the Senate, noted that the recruitment process would commence soon.

“Coming to Kaduna, I also revived the Kaduna State Vigilance Service,” Governor Sani said on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday.

“As we are speaking right now, in the next week, we are going to recruit at least 7,000 youths who are going to be running our Kaduna State Vigilance Service.”

READ ALSO: Kaduna Govt Reduces Tuition Fees For State-Owned Tertiary Institutions

‘On the Same Page

According to him, the development was further necessitated by the fact that “security agencies are lacking the boots” in their bid to tackle insecurity.

“And of course, they need the support of our local vigilance service. As of today, we have only 2,000 but we are recruiting another 7,000 to make them 9,000,” the former lawmaker explained.

“And I am happy both the commissioner of police, the director of DSS, and even the GOC here in Kaduna, are all involved in making sure that all our vigilance service is having adequate training. We are using the police college to train them and that is very key.”

Asides from that, he stated that the state government is working with other stakeholders including religious bodies to ensure the state is rid of criminality.

He said there are also talks with governors in the north to finetune ways of taming insecurity.

“As I am speaking with you, we are on the same page. We are trying our best to make sure we have a joint operation,” the governor said.