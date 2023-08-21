Police Ban Protests Amid Tension Over Kano Tribunal Judgement

The police command in Kano State has announced a ban on all street protests in the northwestern state as the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sits for the adoption of written addresses.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Husaini Gumel, made the announcement at the state headquarters on Monday.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that both the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are mobilising for street protests against the tribunal sitting.