Robbers Attack POS Shop, Kill Couple In Imo

The Imo State Police Command, on Monday, confirmed the killing of a couple by armed robbers, while attempting to rob a point-of-sale (POS) shop along Egbu Road in Owerri, the state capital.

The police spokesman in the state, Henry Okoye, who spoke to Channels Television, said the command received a distress call last Sunday night that robbers had attacked the shop owned by “a young man”.

The assailants reportedly dispossessed the owner of the POS shop of his belongings and cash, in the process shooting the parents of the shop owner who came out to intervene before making away with the loot.

According to Okoye, the shop owner’s father, a retired police officer, and his mother were rushed to a nearby hospital but died.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, has ordered an investigation into the matter and activated the anti-robbery squad of the command to go after the culprits.