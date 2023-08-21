Tribunal: Gov Kabir Receives Defiant Kano Protesters Despite Police Ban

Governor Abba Kabir of Kano State on Monday received protesting youths in Kano State under the aegis of Kano State Civil Society Forum as they called for justice at the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal.

According to them, a judge at the tribunal allegedly warned against people trying to bribe her.

Although the Kano state Police have prohibited all forms of protests, some youths have chosen to defy the order and participate in street protests.

Some youths, who defied a police ban, went ahead to march into the Government House carrying placards.

This came shortly after the police command in Kano State announced a ban on all street protests as the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sits for the adoption of written addresses.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Husaini Gumel, made the announcement at the state headquarters on Monday.

According to him, intelligence reports revealed that both the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) are mobilising for street protests against the tribunal sitting.