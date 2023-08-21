Unbundle EFCC, Restrict Agency To Investigations, Agbakoba Urges New AGF

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olisa Agbakoba (SAN), has urged the new Attorney General of Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Faegbemi, to unbundle the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and restrict it to investigations.

Agbakoba, who gave the advice on Monday in a statement reiterating the need for major reforms in the criminal justice system, also recommended that prosecution be handled by a newly established National Prosecution Agency.

While expressing his confidence in the abilities of the new AGF, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), Agbakoba also noted other key reforms to include a complete decentralised Police Force at local state and Federal levels, a major revamp of outdated laws and the necessity for a speed of justice reform.

See the full statement below: