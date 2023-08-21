‘We Cannot Allow Cows’: Wike Vows To End Open Grazing In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has vowed to end open grazing in Abuja, saying such can longer be tolerated.

Wike, a former Rivers State Governor, said this in a press conference hours in Abuja on Monday, hours after his swearing-in.

“We will consult with the herdsmen to see how we will stop [open grazing] because we can not allow cows inside the city,” he said at the event in the Garki area of Abuja.

“They can be outside the city because the grasses are outside the city. The grasses in the city were planted to beautify the city. It is not that one that they would eat.

“So, we will discuss. It is important. Let us say it, you are trying inside the [Presidential] Villa for example, and you see about 20,000 to 40,000 goats, if foreigners see that, how would they feel?”

‘We Will Not Accept That’

Asides from that, Wike also threaten to demolish structures not built according to the city’s master plan.

“All those people who are distorting the master plan of Abuja, too bad. If you know you have built where you’re not supposed to build, it will go down,” Wike added.

He also cautioned landowners who had taken over “the green areas” to build properties, saying those areas must return

“If you hate green, you must hate yourself. So, if you know you have anybody involved that has taken over the green areas or has taken over the parks to where you now do restaurants, no, we will not accept that. Sorry,” he said.

Wike equally promised to deal with street trading, maintaining that it bred insecurity.

“We are not going to tolerate the issue of everywhere is market. Yes, I know that things are difficult, but that doesn’t mean you should cause crises for other people. You are looking for what to put in your stomach, it must be done within the framework of the law,” the FCT minister said.

“In a city, people are selling with umbrellas under the trees. These things caused insecurity. We can not allow it.”