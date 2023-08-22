Ministers Badaru, Matawalle Promise ‘Remarkable’ Security Reforms In One Year

The Minister of Defence, Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, and the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, have promised “remarkable” changes in Nigeria’s security architecture within one year.

The new ministers stated this on Tuesday while addressing journalists on the occasion of the assumption of office at the Ship House, Ministry of Defence, Abuja, barely 24 hours after being sworn in as cabinet members.

Badaru assured the public that for the sake of the country, he and the minister of state could not afford to betray the trust given to them by President Bola Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Kaduna To Recruit 7,000 Youths In Fight Against Insecurity, Says Gov. Sani

According to him, within a year, there will be remarkable changes for the better in the country’s security situation.

He also promised that he and Matawalle would do their best to meet the mandate of Tinubu who, along with all Nigerians, are desperate to see that the nation’s security is ensured.

For his part, Matawalle gave an assurance that the ministry would spare no efforts in building a strong defence apparatus capable of handling any threats.