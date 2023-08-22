I Have A Duty To Be Truthful To You, Information Minister Mohammed Tells Nigerians

The newly appointed Minister for Information and National Orientation, Idris Mohammed has assured the staff of the ministry and various stakeholders that his tenure will have a ministry that is open and accountable to Nigerians.

He made these comments following the inauguration of 45 confirmed ministers-designate on Monday at the Conference Centre of the State House in Abuja.

“As a minister of Information and National Orientation, I have the duty of telling Nigerians the true picture of what transpired about the various programmes and projects of the administration in all sectors,” he said

“In the next few days, we are going to enrol our plans for you.”

“You are going to have a Ministry of Information and National Orientation that is open, that is transparent and accountable to Nigerians.”

Mr Idris revealed that the national orientation will form the core of the Ministry’s mandate in addition to information dissemination, cautioning Nigerians against spreading fake news and urging members of the press to cross-check their information before dissemination.

“Being truthful and effective as minister of Information is essential to engender the trust of the people on various programmes and projects of the administration.”