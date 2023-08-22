LP Can Reposition Nigeria, Says Obi As Achonu Flags Off Gov Campaign In Imo

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has reiterated that his party has all it takes to reposition Nigeria for good.

Obi spoke in Owerri, the Imo State capital, on Tuesday, during the flag-off of the campaign of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the state, Athan Achonu.

The former Anambra State governor said his presence at the campaign flag-off alongside other members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party is a clear indication that Achonu is the only legitimate governorship candidate for the Labour Party for the November 11 governorship poll in Imo State.

Obi spoke at the Kanu Nwanwko Sports Complex in Owerri in the presence of excited supporters of the party.

Obi was at the venue alongside the Governor of Abia State, Alex Otti; Achonu; and the party’s NEC members.

Leaders of the party took turns to speak on the need to vote for the Labour Party in the state and also cleared the air on the controversies surrounding the authentic governorship candidate of the party for the forthcoming poll.

Obi reiterated that his party has the capacity and all it takes to lead the country and reposition the country for good. He appealed to Imo indigenes to vote for the Labour Party in the coming poll.

On his part, Achonu, who spoke in the Igbo Language, said if elected governor, he will tackle insecurity, provide employment for teeming unemployed youths and establish local government autonomy amongst other things.

Protest

Meanwhile, a group of Labour Party youths and supporters gathered in their numbers around the venue, chanting songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions protesting against the legitimacy and candidature of Achonu.

According to them, who becomes the rightful candidate of the Labour Party in the November governorship election in the state is still in contention in a competent court and as at the last judgement by the Court of Appeal in Abuja, they alleged that Achonu is not the authentic candidate but Ikechukwu Ukaegbu whom they said won the governorship primary of the party in the state.

They called on Obi to rescind his decision in supporting Achonu and follow the court orders.