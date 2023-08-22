Tinubu Appoints Coker-Odusote NIMC DG, Yakub Technical Corps Boss

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr Bisoye Coker-Odusote as the Acting Director-General (DG) of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Coker-Odusote’s initial appointment will be for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, said presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, in a statement on Tuesday.

After the first three months, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC DG effective November 24, 2023.

The President also directed the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the outgoing NIMC DG, Engr Aliyu Aziz, with effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023.

“Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

“This follows the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi,” the statement read.

Ngelale said Yakub’s appointment takes immediate effect.