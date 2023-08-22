Troops Ambush Insurgents In Zamfara, Foil Attack By Suspected IPOB Members In Imo

Troops of 34 Artillery Brigade, operating in the 82 Division Nigerian Army, Area of Responsibility have foiled an attack by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and its armed affiliate, Eastern Security Network (IPOB/ESN) on its Forward Operating Base at Ukwuorji, along Owerri – Onitsha Expressway.

This is according to a Tuesday statement by the Director of Army Public Relations Onyema Nwachukwu.

“The irredentist fighters attempted the attack on the troops on 20 August 2023 but met their Waterloo, when they came under the superior firepower of the vigilant troops. The troops neutralized one of the fighters, while 2 others were arrested, as others fled,” the statement added.

“Items recovered at the scene of the shootout, include one vehicle, one mobile phone, one machete, nine empty cases of expended 7.62 mm Special Ammunition, and one empty case of expended 12.7mm Ammunition.”

Meanwhile, troops in the North-East have recorded another feat with the surrender of a Boko Haram fighter and his wife.

The duo surrendered to troops of the 26 Task Force Brigade Garrison in Gwoza with items recovered from them including one AK-47 rifle and 10 live rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition.

“In a separate operation on 21 August 2023, troops of 1 Brigade Garrison, operating under 8 Division, Area of Responsibility, while acting on actionable Intelligence, ambushed insurgents who were on a mission to attack Bobo Village in Talata Mafara Local Government Area of Zamfara State. In a fierce fight with the insurgents, troops eliminated two of the criminals and recovered two AK-47 rifles and four motorcycles,” the statement added.

“The Nigerian Army enjoins all law-abiding citizens to support its operations to enhance security across the country.”

READ ALSO: Robbers Attack PoS Shop, Kill Couple In Imo

Suspected Bandits Nabbed, Abductees Rescued

In a related development, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH) on Operations HAKORIN DAMISA IV have arrested 39 criminal suspects.

According to the Army, the arrest took place between 14 to 21 August 2023 with the suspects linked to crimes such as banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery.

“The suspects were arrested at different locations within the Joint Operation Area of Operation SAFE HAVEN and 3 Division Nigerian Army Area of Responsibility. Two of the suspects have been on the wanted list for involvement in several armed robbery and kidnapping activities,” an Army statement read.

“Troops recovered one AK-47 rifle, one pump-action magnum gun, one AK-47 Magazine, 14 rounds of 7.62mm special, and an Itel mobile phone from the suspects. A suspected kidnapper and arms dealer was also captured at Kuba village in Bokkos LGA of Plateau State.

“Similarly, troops arrested two militia gang members identified to be among those who attacked Heipang general area recently and recovered 2 x AK-47 rifles, seven fabricated rifles, and four pump action cartridges during the operations. A drug syndicate operating in Bassa LGA was also nabbed during a sting operation and seven drug peddlers were arrested with a large cache of drugs.

“Additionally, troops arrested a total of 307 cows for grazing on farmlands belonging to locals at Kubat Community and Mabel village of Mangu and Bokkos LGAs respectively.

“Furthermore, a total of 37 distress calls were promptly responded to by OPSH within the period leading to the rescue of 17 kidnapped victims, foiling of cattle rustling, and repelling of attacks on vulnerable communities, especially in Mangu, Barkin Ladi, and Riyom LGAs.”