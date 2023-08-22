‘We Mean Well For This Country, Be Patient’, Remi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

First Lady Remi Tinubu has again urged Nigerians to be patient with the administration of her husband, President Bola Tinubu, saying they mean well for the country.

According to a statement on Tuesday by her spokesperson, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Tinubu encouraged Nigerians to look beyond the present situation in the country and see the bigger picture.

The First Lady spoke when she received Wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector general of Police led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa.

The President’s wife assured the delegation that the Tinubu administration is doing everything possible to ensure that it cushions the effects of the fuel subsidy removal until the gains of the policy begins to materialise.

She said, “We will need your various Associations from time to time, at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for and it is a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn, we would leave a Nigeria we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for the good of this nation and the wealth of this country can be greater enhanced.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, Mrs Musa said the various Associations under Defence and Police Officers wives are poised to partner with the Renewed Hope Initiative of Mrs Tinubu in all areas.

The First lady was thereafter decorated as the Grand Matron of the Defence and Police Officers Wives Association.