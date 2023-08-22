‘We’ll Resolve Pending Disputes Amicably,’ Minister Lalong Assures Organised Labour

On resumption of office as the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong has promised to resolve all pending labour disputes by working closely with the two labour groups – the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria. (TUC)

Lalong also assured to address with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of fuel subsidy.

“The government through the NLC and TUC and their affiliates not only ensure that all impending industrial disputes are settled amicably but we will address with strong determination the new minimum wage and other palliatives arising from the removal of subsidy ” he said

He also stated that the Ministry shall leverage Technology, skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, and agriculture among others to open up more employment opportunities for all Nigerians.

“In the coming weeks, we shall unveil detailed plans of President Tinubu’s vision for Labour and Employment and also spell out the role that the Ministry and its agencies, development partners and Nigerians, in general, will play in actualizing it.

“We shall be engaging all relevant partners and receiving briefings towards a robust performance.” the minister. also revealed

Lalong while delivering his address added that because of the level of unemployment, underemployment, and challenges associated with the work environment, President Bola Tinubu has tasked them to make sure that SDGs 8 is achieved to ensure that Nigerians get decent employment and are adequately remunerated for their labour both in the public and private sectors.

“We shall not spare any effort to protect the Nigerian worker and guarantee his dignity at all times.”

“This administration will therefore escalate the relations with the private sector, development partners, international agencies, NGOs among others to make sure that unemployment and underemployment is reduced to the barest minimum according to the plan of the Tinubu Administration,” he added

“We shall therefore mobilise and deploy all the resources of the Ministry towards ensuring that the matters relating to Labour and Employment are galvanised across relevant MDAs and sectors of the economy in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr President. Our workers must get value for their labour and operate in a safe and conducive environment.”