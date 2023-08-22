We’re Tasked With Providing Alternative To Petrol, Petroleum Minister Ekpo Charges Staff

The newly inaugurated Minister of State (Gas), Petroleum Resources, Ekperikpe Ekpo, has charged members of the ministry to see to the actualisation of gas as a sustainable alternative to gasoline.

Ekpo detailed the ministry’s agenda after his inauguration where he emphasised the role of gas in driving Nigeria’s energy transformation.

“It is a privilege to serve our great nation in this capacity. I am also grateful to the President for finding me worthy of representing his government in this very noble task of setting out a clear and concise agenda and robust implementation roadmap for the exploitation of Nigeria’s enormous, yet untapped gas resources.”

He underscored the need to develop an economically viable and environmentally sustainable gas utilisation framework to boost revenue generation and improve access to energy.

“The removal of fuel subsidy has placed the responsibility of providing a sustainable alternative to PMS on us in the ministry. I am committed to ensuring that together.”

“We would deliver on this wondrous task of building an economically viable and environmentally sustainable gas utilization framework and developing infrastructure for the benefit of Nigeria and Nigerians.”

He also believes exploration of this resource will not only cut transportation costs but also have a positive cascading effect on lowering food prices and alleviating inflation, thus improving the living conditions of Nigerians.

“Nigeria’s proven natural gas reserves bless the country as one of the nations with the greatest gas reserves globally. It is certain that harnessing this would stimulate the domestic economy in addition to optimizing the domestic utilisation of gas, it would support hundreds of thousands of jobs within the local economy.”

“This comprehensive evaluation will lay the foundation for harnessing Nigeria’s gas industry potential, strengthening the entire gas value chain from exploration to distribution,”