Alleged N6.9bn Fraud: Again, Emefiele’s Arraignment Stalled As Court Fails To List Case

The expected Wednesday arraignment of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, over an alleged procurement fraud to the tune of N6.9 billion, has again been stalled.

The matter was not listed on the cause list of a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja on Wednesday with no reason given as lawyers to both parties were absent in court.

The suspended CBN governor, who appeared before the court last Thursday, was supposed to be arraigned but the arraignment was stalled due to the absence of the second defendant who was said to have been indisposed.

Although Emefiele (the first defendant) was present in court, the second defendant, a female CBN employee, Sa’adatu Yaro, was not in court.

Following an application for adjournment, the Presiding Judge, Justice Hamza Muazu adjourned the matter to August 23, 2023.