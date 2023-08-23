APC NWC Replaces Kyari, Edu with Dalori, Idele

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the names of officers to fill vacant NWC and zonal positions of the party.

The National Secretary of the party, Ajibola Basiru, announced this on Wednesday evening during a media briefing on the outcome of the NWC meeting held at the APC National Secretariat.

The outgoing National Deputy Chairman for North, Abubakar Kyari, was replaced by Borno party chairman, Ali Dalori; while the outgoing National Women Leader, Betta Edu, was replaced by Mary Alile Idele, from Edo State.

Both Kyari and Edu were recently appointed ministers by President Bola Tinubu.

Edu was appointed Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation while Kyari was appointed Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

See list of new officers announced by the party to fill vacant NWC and zonal positions:

1. Deputy National Chairman, North (North East Zone) – Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori (Borno State)

2. National Vice Chairman, North West (North West Zone) – Hon. Garba Datti Muhammad (Kaduna State)

3. National Legal Adviser (North Central Zone) – Prof. Abdul Karim Abubakar Kana (Nasarawa State)

4. National Welfare Secretary (South East Zone) – Hon. Donatus Nwankpa (Abia State)

5. National Women Leader (South South Zone) – Mary Alile Idele, PhD (Edo State)

6. Deputy National Publicity Secretary (North Central Zone) – Duro Meseko (Kogi State)

7. Zonal Organising Secretary (North Central Zone) – Ikani Shuaibu Okolo (Kogi State)