Lagos Assembly Confirms 22 Commissioner-Nominees, Rejects 17

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed 22 out of the 39 commissioner-nominees sent by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for screening.

The Assembly, however, rejected 17 commissioner-nominees.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, who presided over the day’s sitting, said the confirmation followed rigorous and detailed screening of the nominees by an ad-hoc committee led by the Chief Whip of the House, Fatai Mojeed.

He commended the committee for its effectiveness and urged the confirmed nominees to always remember that they are in office to serve the people of the State and not individuals.

He also promised that the House would continue to do its best in the interest of the state.

The confirmation was done through a voice vote as the Speaker mentioned the name of each of the nominees.

Those confirmed are:

Hon. Layode Ibrahim

Mr. Mobolaji Ogunlende

Dr. Dolapo Fasawe

Hon. Bola Olumegbon

Mr. Idris Aregbe

Ms. Abisola Ruth Olusanya

Mr. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

Mr. Kayode Bolaji-Roberts

Engr. Abiola Olowu

Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

Dr. Oreoluwa Finnih- Awokoya

Mr. Yakub Adedayo Alebiosu

Mr. Lawal Pedro SAN

Mr. Tunbosun Alake

Mr. Gbenga Oyerinde

Dr. Adekunle Olayinka

Dr. Jide Babatunde

Mr. Afolabi Ayantayo

Mr. Tokunbo Wahab

Mr. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

Mr. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

Mr. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

Those not confirmed by the House include:

Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo

Prof. Akin Abayomi

Mr. Yomi Oluyomi

Mrs. Folashade Ambrose

Ms. Barakat Bakare

Mr. Gbenga Omotosho

Engr. Olalere Odusote;

Dr. Rotimi Fashola

Mrs. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

Mr. Sam Egube;

Mr. Olalekan Fatodu

Mrs. Solape Hammond

Mr. Mosopefolu George

Engr. Aramide Adeyoye

Mr. Seun Osiyemi

Mr Rotimi Ogunwuyi

Dr. Olumide Oluyinka

Some Islamic clerics had last week protested alleged lopsidedness in the list of commissioner-nominees submitted to the Assembly by the governor. They had claimed that eight Muslims made the governor’s 39-man list while the rest were Christians.