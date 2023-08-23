Insurgency: DSS Directors Urge Govs To Prioritise Distribution Of Palliatives

Directors of the Department of State Services (DSS) across the six states in the North-East geopolitical zone have asked governors of the zone to prioritise the distribution of relief materials to strengthen security gains in the insurgency-ravaged area.

The request was part of the communique reached at the end of the quarterly conference held at the state headquarters of the DSS in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The top secret police operatives had gathered in Maiduguri to discuss the zone’s security and the role of intelligence gathering in the fight against terrorism.

After the meeting, the DSS directors in the zone led by their chairman, Abdullahi Hussani, visited the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, and presented a communique of their deliberations.

Zulum, who is the Chairman of the North-East Governors’ Forum, appreciated the directors and promised to work with his colleagues to restore peace in the terror-infested zone.

The governor also promised to follow up with his colleagues in Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba, Gombe and Bauchi to ensure the proper distribution of the relief materials to the people.