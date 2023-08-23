NERC Urges Nigerians To Update Prepaid Meters Before Nov 2024

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has urged citizens with prepaid meter to update them before November 2024.

The regulatory body said users who fail to update their meters before the said date won’t be able to recharge their prepaid meters.

NERC, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said updating the meters attracts no cost.

The regulator said electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) would start to issue free token to enable the update.

“If you have a prepaid meter, it may be time for an update,” the post partly read.

“From November, 2024, you may not be able to recharge your meter. However, updating is easy and free. DisCos shall commence issuance of 2 free Key Change Tokens (KCTs) which will update your meter.

“The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual.”