Suspected ‘Yahoo Boys’ Arrested In Port Harcourt Over Murder Of Newborn

No fewer than 12 suspected internet fraudsters popularly known as yahoo boys have been arrested in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

They were picked up for allegedly burying a newborn baby alive at the Andoni waterfront area of Eagle Island Housing Estate on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Security Officer (CSO) of Eagle Island, Victor Ohaji, his vigilante men were given a tip-off that a group of young men were performing incantations and digging a ditch at the waterfront.

He said, “When we got the information, I called my boys and we swung into action. When we got there, the boys had left but I asked where they were digging and we dug up the place. There, we saw a very fine bouncing baby boy.”

Ohaji said he mobilised his men to search the area and they moved from one hotel to another to find the culprits.

“We saw them coming out from one hotel and they started running the moment they saw us but we chased them, caught them, and took them to the police station.

“One of the suspects was threatening us saying that his father is a Major-General and nothing will happen to him.”

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspects are in custody.

“The matter has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation,” the police spokesperson said.