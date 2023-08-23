Works Minister Umahi Promises To Redesign Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has promised to redesign the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road within two weeks, saying that the rehabilitation of the road will commence immediately.

Umahi stated this in Lokoja on Wednesday when he inspected the Abuja-Koton-Karfe-Lokoja Road and the Ganaja-Ajaokuta Road that had become a death trap to motorists since the 2022 flood disaster that destroyed some portion of federal roads in the state.

Umahi inspected the roads alongside Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The minister assured motorists and the people of the state that a flyover will be constructed on the section of the federal road at Koton-Karfe which was destroyed by flood.

Umahi also assured Nigerians that a permanent solution will be applied to all federal roads across the country to ameliorate the suffering faced by citizens during raining season.

In his remarks, the governor, who thanked the minister for swinging into action shortly after his inauguration as a minister, expressed concerns that since the flooding of 2022 the Lokoja-Ajaokuta road has remained a difficult terrain for trucks and cars coming from the South-South and South-East to pass to the northern parts of the country.

The Lokoja-Ajaokuta road which is six kilometre has been in a terrible situation. It is even worst during the flood as the roads is been submerged by water making it unpassable for motorist.

The road leads to South-East and South-South parts of the country, making the influx of vehicles on the road very high.