37 Rescued, Many Feared Trapped As Building Collapses In Abuja 

Thirty-seven persons were rescued, two others were injured and many feared trapped when a building collapsed at Lagos Street in the Garki Village area of Abuja.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) spokesperson Nkechi Isa confirmed the incident early Thursday

“Rescue efforts are ongoing as the search for more victims intensifies at the scene of the building collapse at Lagos Street, Garki Village opposite the Garki police station in the FCT,” she said.

“A combined team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Federal Road Safety Corps,(FRSC), FCT Police Command, and the VIO are on the ground to carry out the rescue efforts

“The two-storey building which serves both residential and commercial purposes collapsed on Wednesday night. 37 persons were rescued alive, while 2 others were fatally injured.”

According to her, the agency’s Search and Rescue team is awaiting excavators to intensify the search and ensure no victim is left in the rubble.

Last month, a four-storey building collapsed in the Life Camp area of the city with many wounded. It happened while workers were on the construction site in the Dape Area near the Berger Clinic.

Building collapse is a common occurrence in some Nigerian cities.

Bad workmanship, low-quality materials, and corruption to bypass official oversight are often blamed for Nigerian building disasters.