Armed Men Invade Rivers State University Girls’ Hostel

Armed men reportedly invaded hostel D at the Rivers State University in the early hours of Thursday.

The said hostel which is exclusively for females was invaded by the armed men at about 2:30am.

Eye witnesses say they were armed with guns and machetes, breaking a wall at the hostel to gain entrance where they assaulted and molested some of the occupants.

One of the girls while showing her injury said they inflicted a machete cut on her leg.

The school authorities are yet to release a statement on the matter, but official security vehicles were at the affected hostel as at press time.

In the meantime, students have been protesting against the lack of security presence in the school at the time of the incident.

They held up placards with different inscriptions, while the school gate was locked.

The Rivers State Police Command meanwhile have reacted to the incident via a very brief statement from the PRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko.

It read, “The Rivers State Police Command, having received a report of an armed robbery attack at the Rivers State University female hostel, the CP directed the DC Operations, Area Commander, Port Harcourt, and the DPO Nkpolu to provide adequate security on the campus.

“The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka, has called for vigilance and urged students, parents, and the school management to take advantage of the Police Control Room numbers for reporting suspicious activities: 08032003514 and 08098880134.”