My Govt Constructed Roads That Won’t Need Maintenance In 50 Years, Says Umahi

The Minister of Works Dave Umahi says roads constructed under his leadership in Ebonyi State would last 50 years without maintenance.

Umahi said this on Thursday while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

The former Ebonyi State governor who said roads in the country should be constructed according to Nigeria’s temperature, added that quality should be looked at at all times.

“I also noticed that some of the projects, while you are still on the roads, they have gone bad,” the former Ebonyi State governor, who was sworn in, among 44 others, on Monday, said.

“When I was on Abuja-Lokoja Road, I discovered that the asphalt was flowing. And if you enter that road with speed, that is the end of such a person,” Umahi added.

“I did 3,500 kilometres of concrete road in Ebonyi State, and it is maintenance-free. For 50 years, you would not maintain it.”

He said: “I have directed that all the ‘no objections’ my ministry submitted to the BPP be returned. We need to look at the new method of constructing our roads based on our climate”.

According to him, the government of President Bola Tinubu is ready to provide funds for the construction of quality roads in the country. But he said the government is also looking at reducing the cost of construction.

“We are looking at all these things. How do we cut down costs? Because the primary issue is also the cost of construction,” he said.

“We are looking at the figures but it looks like a lot of contractors are not willing, but I will make them to make the change – we are all engineers.

“I am telling them your profit, I will protect whatever thing you want to make but, let’s help Nigeria, let’s build a road that will last and the funny thing is that the government – the President will give out the money.”