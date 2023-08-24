Tinubu Ready To Allocate Money For Quality Roads, Says Umahi

Minister of Works, Dave Umahi, says President Bola Tinubu will allocate funds for the construction of quality roads across the country.

Umahi, speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily admitted that the significant issue encountered in road development is the construction cost.

“We are looking at all these things. How do we cut down costs? Because the primary issue is also the cost of construction,” he said on Thursday.

“We are looking at the figures but, it looks like a lot of contractors are not willing, but I will make them to make the change – we are all engineers.

“I am telling them your profit, I will protect whatever thing you want to make but, let’s help Nigeria, let’s build a road that will last and the funny thing is that the government – the President will give out the money,” the former Ebonyi State governor added.

He, however, lamented that the cost of concrete is higher than asphalt.

According to the works minister, the quality of bitumen available and being imported in Nigeria is not comparable to what was in place in 1950 and 1960.

The minister, who was sworn in Monday, swung into action on Wednesday with a promise to redesign the Lokoja-Ajaokuta Road within two weeks. He said the rehabilitation of the road will commence immediately.