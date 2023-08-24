Trade Minister Receives Investment Policy Document

The Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite on Thursday received the first ever Nigeria Investment Policy document from the Permanent Secretary of her Ministry, Dr Evelyn Ngige.

The Minister said that the policy which was approved for implementation on May 10, 2023, is aimed at giving investors more comfort and attracting more investment into the country to further boost her economy.

The Minister also said that the investment policy primarily focuses on investment promotion, and facilitation as well as sustainable economic development.

It also promotes responsible investor conduct for sustainable development by influencing investor behaviour in compliance with globally acceptable standards relating to the environment, human rights, health, labour, safety, corporate social responsibility and anti- corruption.

According to the Ministry, the policy formulation is assisted by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) as a technical partner.

The policy is also aimed at growing strength of businesses in Nigeria and creating the enabling environment for additional businesses to grow Nigeria’s foreign exchange and restore her place in the comity of nations.

“As I embark on this journey, I intend to conduct a thorough research on the investment policies we have in the country while looking for ways to harness them for the good of the country.

“I am eager to delve deep into the investment policies that our country currently has in place. I believe that by conducting thorough research and analysis, we can identify ways to harness these policies for the greater good of our nation.

“I am excited to explore potential opportunities and strategies for utilizing our existing investment framework to drive positive change and progress,” the Minister said.

On her part, Dr. Ngige expressed confidence in the Minister’s handling of the policy and called on Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to throw their weight behind the Minister.