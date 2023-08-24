Troops Destroy Illegal Refining Site In Delta State 

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed an illegal refinery site in the general area of Ogbokoko and Atu in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State.

The development followed the troops’ anti-oil theft operations in South-South on 23 August 2023.

According to a Thursday statement from the Director of Army Public Relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, during the operations, the troops destroyed eight active ovens used for illegal refining of stolen crude oil, 14 storage reservoirs containing stolen crude oil estimated at 200,000 litres and 90,000 litres of locally refined automotive gas oil.

“The oil thieves fled the scene, on sighting the advancement of troops. The Illegal refining site was destroyed in situ in line with the extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe. Investigation is ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals,” the statement added.

He explained that the illegal refining site was destroyed in situ in line with extant guidelines of Operation Delta Safe and investigations are ongoing to arrest the fleeing criminals. The Nigerian Army is urging the public to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies.