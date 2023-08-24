UK To Probe Case Of Man Wrongfully Jailed For 17 Years

The UK government on Thursday ordered an independent inquiry into the case of a man who spent 17 years in prison before his rape conviction was quashed on appeal.

The inquiry will look at the role of Greater Manchester Police and the Crown Prosecution Service in the conviction and subsequent appeals to identify the causes of “the significant miscarriage of justice” Andrew Malkinson suffered.

“Andrew Malkinson suffered an atrocious miscarriage of justice and he deserves thorough and honest answers as to how and why it took so long to uncover,” said justice minster Alex Chalk.

“A man spent 17 years in prison for a crime he did not commit while a rapist remained on the loose. It is essential that lessons are learned in full.”

Malkinson, 57, was convicted of rape in 2004 despite there being no DNA evidence.

The Court of Appeal overturned his conviction after new DNA testing linked the crime to another man.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said he was “very sorry that Mr Malkinson has suffered so grievously over these past many years.”

The police force’s participation in the inquiry will be “fulsome and reflective of integrity, candour and humility”, he vowed.

AFP