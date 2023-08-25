Anambra Police Comm. Rewards Inspector With N250,000 For Rejecting Bribe

The Anambra Police Commissioner Aderemi Adeoye has rewarded a policewoman Inspector Charity Oyor with N250,000 for rejecting a bribe from a suspect.

This was contained in a Friday statement by the spokesman of the Anambra Police Command Tochukwu Ikenga who said Inspector Charity serves at the Main Market Division, Onitsha.

According to him, the officer had rejected a bribe from a suspect whom she intercepted carrying six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen.

“She stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner who rather than explain how he came to be in possession of the cable offered her a bribe which she rejected,” the statement added.

“The Police Inspector put a call across to her DPO Superintendent Joy Chidinma Ikpeama who led Police Personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect. The cable was impounded and taken to the Station for investigation.

“At the station, the suspect again offered a sum of N500,000 to be allowed to go. This was rejected by the officers. The DPO promptly briefed the Commissioner of Police on the arrest and recovery.”

The case was then taken to the State CID, Awka with the Commissioner at the presentation of the cash reward on Friday commending Inspector Charity for her uprightness.

He urged all personnel in the Command to always uphold the ethics of the profession by refusing to be compromised in the discharge of their duties.

On her part, the policewoman promised to rededicate herself to the job she loves so much and thanked the Commissioner for his generosity.

This is just as DPO Ikpeama thanked the Commissioner for leading by example, adding that her personnel were inspired by his leadership.