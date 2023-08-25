Customs Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Kebbi Officers

The Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), on Friday, confirmed the death of two of its officers by gunmen, saying a manhunt had begun to arrest and prosecute the suspects.
The spokesperson for the command, Mubarak Mustapha, in a statement, said the incident occurred on Thursday, around 1:28 pm as a team conducted a stop-and-search operation along Bunza-Dakingari-Koko Road.
Heavy gunfire by suspected bandits in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle led to the death of the operatives.
See the full statement below:
PRESS RELEASE
GRUESOME MURDER OF TWO CUSTOMS OFFICERS BY GUNMEN IN KEBBI STATE
1. On Thursday, 24th August 2023, at about 0128hrs, a team of Kebbi Area Command officers and men of the Nigeria Customs, while on a stop-and-search operation based on credible information along Bunza – Dakingari – Koko Road, were engaged with heavy gunfire by suspected bandits in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle.
2. In the melee that ensued, two personnel of the Command, named Alhaji Kabiru Shehu, an Inspector of Customs and Abdullahi Muhammad, a Customs Assistant II, paid the supreme price. The officers have since been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.
3. While praying for the repose of the deceased, the Command has launched a manhunt for the suspects with the view to arrest and prosecute them.
4. The Customs Area Area Controller, Comptroller Ben Oramalugo, commiserates with the families on the tragic incident and prayed that God Almighty grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.
5. The CAC also urge members of the public to volunteer information about the movement of suspected smugglers and other criminals. He assured such informants of strict confidentiality.
Signed
Mubarak Mustapha
Assistant Superintendent of Customs II
Ag. Public Relations Officer
Kebbi Area Command
Nigeria Customs Service
For Customs Area Controller
25th August, 2023