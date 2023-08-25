Customs Launch Manhunt For Killers Of Kebbi Officers

The Kebbi Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NSC), on Friday, confirmed the death of two of its officers by gunmen, saying a manhunt had begun to arrest and prosecute the suspects.

The spokesperson for the command, Mubarak Mustapha, in a statement, said the incident occurred on Thursday, around 1:28 pm as a team conducted a stop-and-search operation along Bunza-Dakingari-Koko Road.

Heavy gunfire by suspected bandits in an ash-coloured Toyota Corolla vehicle led to the death of the operatives.

See the full statement below: