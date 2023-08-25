Irate Fans Review-Bomb Burna Boy’s New Album After Controversial Afrobeats Comment

The 32-year-old drew the ire of Afrobeats enthusiasts with his remarks in an interview claiming his contemporaries' records lacked substance. 

By Oluwatobi Aworinde
Updated August 25, 2023
Burna Boy as seen in the album art for his album ‘I Told Them’ released on Friday, August 25, 2023.

 

The release of Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy’s chest-thumping seventh album, ‘I Told Them’, has been greeted with angry reviews on social media, redirecting the singer’s criticisms of Afrobeats back at him.

The 32-year-old, born Damini Ogulu, drew the ire of Afrobeats enthusiasts with his remarks in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday to promote his new album out Friday (today).

He argued that many of his contemporaries’ records lacked substance

“Ninety percent of them have no real-life experiences that they can understand. Which is why you hear most of Nigerian music or African music, or Afrobeats, as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing,” he said.

Burna claimed that “there is no substance” to the genre because most Afrobeats artists only talk about having “an amazing time” in their songs.

On YouTube, the comments did not seem to have any effect on the reception of the African Giant’s latest project with the accompanying videos for his 15-track album being overwhelmingly positive.

However, a multitude of fans on Twitter were much more disapproving, using expressions such as “no substance” and “mid”, a slang word for something viewed as mediocre.

Below are some reactions by disenchanted Outsiders — as his fandom has come to be known:

