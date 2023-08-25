Irate Fans Review-Bomb Burna Boy’s New Album After Controversial Afrobeats Comment

The release of Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy’s chest-thumping seventh album, ‘I Told Them’, has been greeted with angry reviews on social media, redirecting the singer’s criticisms of Afrobeats back at him.

The 32-year-old, born Damini Ogulu, drew the ire of Afrobeats enthusiasts with his remarks in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday to promote his new album out Friday (today).

He argued that many of his contemporaries’ records lacked substance.

“Ninety percent of them have no real-life experiences that they can understand. Which is why you hear most of Nigerian music or African music, or Afrobeats, as you people call it, is mostly about nothing, literally nothing,” he said.

Burna claimed that “there is no substance” to the genre because most Afrobeats artists only talk about having “an amazing time” in their songs.

On YouTube, the comments did not seem to have any effect on the reception of the African Giant’s latest project with the accompanying videos for his 15-track album being overwhelmingly positive.

However, a multitude of fans on Twitter were much more disapproving, using expressions such as “no substance” and “mid”, a slang word for something viewed as mediocre.

Below are some reactions by disenchanted Outsiders — as his fandom has come to be known:

Be like u don forget to add that substance u talked about to this ur album omo oro ? — 7:18 🕊️💨 (@Ynw_szn) August 24, 2023

Bro 14 skips on one album is scary, thanks to Seyi vibes for the one good song Advertisement — Big P ⚡ (@Oluwamhayor7) August 24, 2023

With all the nonsense you said on interviews, the album turned out to be so mid — Hokage 🥷⚛️ (@73lV_) August 25, 2023

No substance — Tjbrandy (@Tjbrandy_) August 25, 2023

Mid on arrival — Balogun Easy (@balogun_easy) August 24, 2023

Floppy disk — Olorogun Fatboi ❼™️ (@Fatboi_Ng) August 25, 2023

I told them this album would tank heavily!! Seyi was a waste — Jesse Carson (@jessecarson007) August 24, 2023

I expected more but you gave less 👍keep trying — 🦋زينة ❤️ (@ZeenatSuleiman) August 25, 2023

Can’t lie this album is so MID — UKPM 💎❄️ 💚🌙 (@Wizzfarukk) August 24, 2023

A washed album from a finished Artist.

This the beginning of your failure. 🤮🤮🤮 pic.twitter.com/LQqd8TlmRU — Abu Fuad (@IbrahimDankifi) August 24, 2023

you’re below mid. This is trash, you just drop the most ridiculous album in the history of afrobeats… you can’t do better I was expecting this from a finished artist like you. You’ll pay for all this — Crackhead. (@0Chynese) August 25, 2023

BRO THIS ALBUM IS WACK, PLS DELETE — MOSHPUPPYY (@moshpuppyy) August 24, 2023