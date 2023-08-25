‘JAMB Jam Me!’ Mavin Star Crayon Recounts University Admission Delay

Mavins Record artiste Crayon has narrated his hard-biting experience trying to get varsity admission through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Charles Chibueze, professionally known as Crayon, said he battled with the entrance examination but failed. According to him, it was a depressive phase as he struggled to gain university admission in 2015.

“I became depressed in 2015 because I couldn’t get into the university. JAMB jam me!” he told Cool FM.

He said the development took a toll on his mental health, noting that he felt left out because all his friends were gaining admission and he wasn’t.

The Mavin star stressed how boring and lonely it became after his friends took off to their various universities.

“Whenever they were around, it was always fun but everybody got admission into the university. Some were in Ghana, some were in Benin, but it was just me in the hood.

“It was so boring. I didn’t have anything to do, nowhere to go. And my footballing career at that time wasn’t really kicking off for me as well. I used to play football,” he said.

“My parents were just suffering a lot, house rent – different things. All my friends were in school. At that time I was really close to my friends. I was the youngest among my friends.

“And sometimes, your parents might not even tell you what is going on, but your surroundings would tell you to hustle.

“And I am the first child of the family, first grandchild, first everything. There was a lot of pressure on me and it made me depressed,” Crayon stated.

The Nigerian crooner recalled that the following year he had to start making music, adding that the feedback he got from his first music recording in the studio encouraged him to drop seven songs between 2016 and 2017 without the full support of a standard record label.

Crayon, 22 disclosed that he was a footballer but claimed his career in the sport was stalled due to corrupt practices.

The Afropop star, however, got his big break in his music career in May 2019, after the entertainer got signed to Blowtime Entertainment, an imprint of the esteemed Mavin Records where he released his debut EP “Cray Cray” in July 2019.

On 19 March 2021, Crayon released a single “Jackpot” featuring Bella Shmurda, off his second EP “Twelve A.M” released on 26 March 2021.

Crayon released the single “Ijo (Laba Laba)” on 6 July 2022, it peaked at number 5 on the Turntable Top 100 chart.

The artiste released his first album ‘Trenches to Triumph on July 21, 2023, after much anticipation, portraying the artist’s journey from modest beginnings to a new phase.