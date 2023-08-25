Soldier Feared Dead As Gunmen Attack Army Patrol Van In Edo

Gunmen have reportedly killed a soldier following an attack on an army patrol van in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

The incident was said to have occurred around 2 pm on Wednesday at First Junction along Akpakpava Road.

According to sources, the gunmen ambushed the military vehicle carrying four occupants, heading towards the Ikpoba-Hill axis of the state capital.

As of the time of filing this report, official confirmation of the incident from the relevant authorities is being awaited.